ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish authorities detained an
editor at the prominent Hurriyet newspaper in the latest
round-up of journalists and others accused of links to last
month's failed coup, Hurriyet's English-language publication
said on Tuesday.
It said Dincer Gokce, a Hurriyet editor, was detained with
nine others after the Istanbul prosecutor issued detention
warrants for 35 people in a probe into backers of U.S.-based
cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey says masterminded the putsch.
Gulen has denied involvement and condemned the rebellion on
July 15, during which a group of soldiers commandeered tanks and
jets to attack government buildings but were stopped by a
groundswell of opposition from civilians and loyalist forces.
Hurriyet, one of Turkey's top-selling newspapers that has
taken an increasingly pro-government stance, said several of the
35 warrants were for journalists, but did not say how many. At
least 18 of those listed were abroad, it added.
There was no immediate comment from the prosecutor's office.
In a crackdown on suspected Gulen followers since the coup
attempt, the authorities have detained more than 40,000 people
and formally arrested about half of them. Some 80,000 people in
the judiciary, police, civil service and elsewhere have been
sacked or suspended.
Turkey has also closed more than 130 media outlets and
arrested more than 60 journalists since a state of emergency was
declared after July 15, according to the Brussels-based European
Federation of Journalists.
President Tayyip Erdogan has demanded Gulen's swift
extradition, saying he was the mastermind of the attempted coup
by rogue soldiers that killed 241 people, mainly loyalist
members of the security forces and civilians. An estimated 100
coup plotters were also called.
U.S. lawyers say any extradition process could take years.
