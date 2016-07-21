ISTANBUL, July 21 Turkey's nationalist
opposition party supports the government's decision to declare a
state of emergency because it is in the national interest, its
leader Devlet Bahceli said on Thursday.
"The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will stand
uncompromisingly alongside the state and the people in such a
dark and difficult time, whatever the cost," he said in a
statement.
President Tayyip Erdogan declared the state of emergency
late on Wednesday, saying it would allow the authorities to
tackle more swiftly and effectively those responsible for last
Friday's abortive military coup in which an estimated 246 people
were killed.
(Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing
by David Dolan)