A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a selfie in front of a giant Turkish national flag during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have formally charged 99 of the country's roughly 360 military generals for their alleged role in last weekend's failed military coup, two Turkish officials said on Wednesday.

A further 14 generals remain in detention following the coup, the officials said.

