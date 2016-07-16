ISTANBUL, July 16 The head of Turkey's armed forces has been rescued after being held hostage during an attempted coup by a military faction which used tanks and attack helicopters to try to seize power overnight, a senior Turkish official said.

Hulusi Akar had been held by rebel soldiers during the attempted coup, Turkish broadcasters said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)