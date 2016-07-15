ISTANBUL Turkey's armed forces said on Friday they had taken power in the country to protect the democratic order and to maintain human rights.

In a statement sent by email and reported on Turkish TV channels, the military said all of Turkey's existing foreign relations would be maintained and that the rule of law would remain the priority.

Turkey's prime minister said earlier a faction within the army had attempted to seize power but that they would be pushed back and that it was wrong to call it a coup.

(Writing by Nick Tattersall)