Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
ISTANBUL The coup that attempted to topple Turkey's government has been neutralised and the military is at the command of the state and Turkish people, Turkish broadcaster NTV cited the armed forces as saying in a statement on Sunday.
The Turkish people had played the biggest role in obstructing the coup, the statement added, according to NTV.
A faction within Turkey's military attempted to overthrow the government on Friday night, using tanks and helicopters, and taking control of bridges in Istanbul, but their efforts were thwarted when government supporters answered a call from President Tayyip Erdogan and took to the streets in defiance.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.