AMSTERDAM The Dutch government said on Friday it opposed plans by Turkish authorities to hold a referendum campaign rally in Rotterdam, saying it would inform Ankara of its opposition to the "undesirable" move.

Earlier, the leader of an association of Dutch Turks said Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was planning to attend the March 11 rally, hoping to persuade the Netherlands' hundreds of thousands of dual citizens to vote for a new constitution that would give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Andrew Roche)