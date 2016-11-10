ISTANBUL Nov 10 Turkish prosecutors are seeking
long jail terms or life sentences for nine staff of a
pro-Kurdish newspaper, including prize-winning novelist Asli
Erdogan, on charges of belonging to a terrorist organisation and
harming national unity, state-run media said on Thursday.
Erdogan, who is not related to Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan, was jailed pending trial in August after police
detained her and two dozen more staff from the Ozgur Gundem
newspaper, which was closed by court order on a charge of
spreading propaganda of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK).
"In the indictment...life imprisonment and jail sentences of
up 17-1/2 years were sought for the nine suspects," state-run
Anadolu Anadolu said.
Turkey has closed more than 130 media outlets since a state
of emergency was declared following a failed military coup on
July 15, stirring concern among Western allies and rights groups
about deteriorating press freedoms.
The nine suspects are writers and executives from the
newspaper, Anadolu said. Erdogan was a member of the paper's
advisory board. Lawyers declined comment on the Anadolu report.
Ozgur Gundem focuses on the PKK conflict in Turkey's mainly
Kurdish southeast and has faced dozens of investigations, fines
and the arrest of correspondents since 2014.
The PKK, deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
United States and European Union, has waged a three-decade
insurgency seeking autonomy for some 15 million Kurds in Turkey.
More than 40,000 people have died in the violence.
