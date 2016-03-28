ANKARA Turkey has prevented potential attacks in recent weeks including planned suicide bombings, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Monday, following a spate of attacks blamed on Islamic State and Kurdish militants.

Ibrahim Kalin made the comment at a news conference in Ankara. Turkey has been hit by four bombings this year that have killed more than 80 people. The most recent on March 19 in Istanbul, killed three Israeli tourists and an Iranian.

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave "as soon as possible" in an upgraded travel advisory predicting possible follow-up attacks.

