India finalises tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said those responsible for what he described as an attempted coup by a faction within the military on Friday would pay the highest price.
NEW DELHI An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.