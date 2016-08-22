Relatives of Kumri Ilter, one of the victims of Saturday's suicide bombing at a wedding, mourn during her funeral ceremony in southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal.

ANKARA Turkish authorities are not yet in a position to verify the organisation responsible for a weekend suicide bombing that killed more than 50 people at a wedding, or whether the perpetrator was a child, the prime minister said on Monday.

His comments were an apparent backtracking on the identity of the suspect. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the bomber was likely a child between the ages of 12 and 14 and said evidence suggested Islamic State was behind the attack.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said: "We are not in a position to verify anything about who the perpetrator was - if it was a child, an adult, or for which organisation."

