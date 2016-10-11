Manchester's Arndale shopping centre reopening - Reuters witness
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday vowed to root out any "terrorists" within the governing party with connections to a religious movement he blames for an unsuccessful military coup.
Authorities will go after AK Party members just as they are executing operations against the network throughout the country, Yildirim told members of his party in parliament.
Separately, Yildirim also said that Kurdish militants were following through on orders to attack AKP officials in suicide bombings and assassinations. Two AKP district officials were gunned down since Sunday in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.