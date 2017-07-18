FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany condemns Turkish detention of activists, including German
July 18, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 13 hours ago

Germany condemns Turkish detention of activists, including German

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - The German government condemned on Tuesday the detention of human rights activists in Turkey, including German Peter Steudtner, after a group of campaigners were remanded in custody accused of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

"The German government condemns the arrest of Peter Steudtner and other human rights defenders in Turkey. We demand that he is quickly released from prison," said a spokeswoman for Germany's foreign office.

To link an advocate of human rights and democracy, like Peter Steudtner, to supporters of terrorists is "absurd", she added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

