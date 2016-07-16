ISTANBUL, July 16 Maritime authorities shut Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to transiting tankers on Saturday "for security and safety" reasons, shipping agent GAC said, after what the government said was an attempted coup by a faction in the military.

Some cargo carriers like bulkers were still being allowed to travel through the key shipping channel which divides Istanbul into European and Asian sides, GAC said. A Reuters witness reported seeing no traffic at the southern mouth of the strait at daybreak. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)