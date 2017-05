ANKARA An unidentified gunman killed a police officer and a civilian in a shootout in central Ankara on Friday, Cumhuriyet newspaper said.

The attack occurred in the Dikmen area of the Turkish capital, it said, without giving further details.

Ankara is on edge after a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group killed 37 people on Sunday in a suicide car-bomb attack in the city centre.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)