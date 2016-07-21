BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
ANKARA, July 21 Turkey will "double and triple check" the Treasury and central bank for coup plotters, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, referring to a widening crackdown on a religious network the government blames for a failed military coup.
Simsek, the minister in charge of Turkey's economy, made the statement at a meeting with reporters.
President Tayyip Erdogan and the government have said last weekend's failed coup was orchestrated by followers of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies the charge. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Geopolitical tensions rise; China hard landing risk recedes