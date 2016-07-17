ISTANBUL, July 17 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister
Mehmet Simsek told investors not to worry after an attempted
coup, saying on Twitter on Sunday the government was in charge
and had decided on "all necessary measures" after consulting
with the central bank and treasury.
He did not specify the measures. He also said on his
official Twitter account that political stability in Turkey had
been strengthened after the failed coup and that macro
fundamentals were solid. He said he would hold a teleconference
with global investors later on Sunday.
"We have decided on all necessary measures. We are in
charge. No need for worry," he wrote.
