ISTANBUL All members of the Turkish soccer federation's affiliated boards have resigned for "security checks" amid a wide-ranging state investigation into the failed July 15-16 coup, the federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The Turkish Football Federation also said it had shared information with relevant state institutions about all its employees, competition organisers and the chairmen and members of its 11 affiliated boards.

So far, more than 60,000 people in the military, judiciary, civil service, academia, media and other sectors have been either detained, suspended or placed under investigation over suspected links with a U.S.-based cleric Turkey accuses of orchestrating the failed putsch.

The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, denies the charge and has condemned the coup.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)