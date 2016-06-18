Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
ISTANBUL, June 18 U.S.-led coalition jets and Turkish artillery killed 13 Islamic State militants in Syria on Saturday, military sources said.
The Turkish army fired howitzers at 32 targets in northern Syria to take out Islamic State weapon systems as the militants prepared to shell sites across the Turkish border, the sources told Reuters.
About 20 people have been killed inside Turkey this year by Islamic State shelling across the border. NATO member Turkey is a member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State. (Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Alexander Smith)
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.