ISTANBUL, July 18 The United States lifted its ban on Turkish Airlines flights to the United States on Monday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

The ban, which included both direct flights and those from a third country, went into effect after a failed coup over the weekend in which a faction of the military attempted to overthrow the Turkish government. The coup crumbled on Saturday as supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan answered his call and took to the streets in defiance of the coup plotters.

Shares of Turkish Airlines tumbled 12.6 percent on Monday, logging their biggest one-day drop since 2013. (Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)