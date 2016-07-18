ISTANBUL, July 18 The United States lifted its
ban on Turkish Airlines flights to the United States
on Monday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.
The ban, which included both direct flights and those from a
third country, went into effect after a failed coup over the
weekend in which a faction of the military attempted to
overthrow the Turkish government. The coup crumbled on Saturday
as supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan answered his call and
took to the streets in defiance of the coup plotters.
Shares of Turkish Airlines tumbled 12.6 percent on Monday,
logging their biggest one-day drop since 2013.
(Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing
by Gareth Jones)