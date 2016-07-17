(Adds British Airways resuming some flights)
FRANKFURT, July 17 Lufthansa and tour
operators Thomas Cook AG and TUI resumed
flights from Germany to Turkey on Sunday, where 200,000 Germans
are on summer holiday, following the failed coup against
President Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of the
military coup attempt, taking the number of people rounded up in
the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000, and the government said
it was in full control of the country and economy.
Lufthansa has resumed flying to Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and
Bodrum, the company said on Sunday. Only a flight between
Istanbul and Frankfurt as well as a flight between Munich and
Ankara had been cancelled, a spokesman for Lufthansa said.
Lufthansa unit Eurowings has also resumed flights to Turkey.
A spokesman for Thomas Cook AG said, "On Saturday and
Sunday, the planes took off for Turkey, only a select few guests
did not take their flight."
A spokeswoman for TUI Deutschland said flights had resumed
and of the 18,000 people currently on holiday in Turkey, only 30
had opted to come back early. Most German tourists are staying
in and around Antalya. "It is a normal Sunday for us," she said.
British Airways flights from Britain to Turkish
destinations including Istanbul and Izmir also resumed on
Sunday, according to the airline's website, after the firm
cancelled all flights to Turkey on Saturday.
"We'll be flying a reduced schedule to Turkey today," a
spokeswoman said. "We continue to keep our flights to Turkey
under review."
