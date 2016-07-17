Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
ATHENS Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan the asylum requests of Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece on Saturday would be examined "quickly," a Greek government official said.
Tsipras, who made the comments in a phone call with Erdogan late on Saturday, said the procedure would be carried out "with absolute respect" to what is stipulated by international law and human rights treaties, the official added.
The eight soldiers fled to Greece in a helicopter after a failed military coup against the Turkish government and were arrested after landing in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.