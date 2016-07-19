ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkey's High Education Board on Tuesday ordered the resignation of 1,577 deans at all universities, state broadcaster TRT reported, part of a wide-ranging purge of dozens of state institutions following a failed coup attempt.

The resignations are being sought at both state and privately run universities, TRT reported. The government has vowed that those behind the July 15 failed military intervention would pay a heavy price after more than 200 people were killed.

Separately, state news agency Anadolu said 399 employees of the Ministry of Family and Social Policies had been stripped of their responsibilities.

Thousands of others have been suspended from the police force, the military, Finance Ministry and other public sector positions. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Gareth Jones)