Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, August 24, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkey's demands for the extradition of the U.S.-based cleric blamed for a failed July coup should not be disregarded and bilateral agreements between Ankara and Washington require his detention, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan was speaking after talks with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden about Turkey's extradition request for Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in exile in the United States since 1999. Gulen denies Turkish charges he was behind the coup bid.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Dolan)