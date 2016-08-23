WASHINGTON (This version of the story corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Friday)

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that Turkey has formally requested the extradition of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen but not on issues related to the recent coup attempt, which Turkish leaders have accused him of inspiring.

"We can confirm now that Turkey has requested the extradition of Gulen," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a briefing. U.S. officials earlier said they were reviewing documents submitted by Turkey but were not able to say they constituted an extradition request.

Toner told reporters the formal extradition request from Turkey was not related to the attempted coup earlier this year but was for other issues for which Gulen was being sought by authorities in Ankara.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)