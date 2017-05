U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo

ANKARA Turkey will probably send to the United States next week an extradition request for the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen related to last month's attempted coup, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Wednesday.

Turkey blames Gulen followers for the July 15 failed putsch. The United States said on Tuesday that Turkey had filed an extradition request but it wasn't linked to the coup attempt.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)