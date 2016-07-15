WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
was briefed on Friday on what the White House called "the
unfolding situation" in Turkey, a NATO partner and ally for the
United States in the fight against the militant group Islamic
State.
Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power, but
the country's prime minister said the attempted coup would be
stopped.
"The president's national security team has apprised him of
the unfolding situation in Turkey," Ned Price, a spokesman for
the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.
"The president will continue to receive regular updates,"
Price said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by
Toni Reinhold)