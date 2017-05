ISTANBUL Six people were wounded in a large explosion on Friday in a central district in the city of Diyarbakir in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, broadcaster NTV reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, which was heard around the city, witnesses said.

The explosion occurred just hours after police raided the homes and detained 11 lawmakers in parliament's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)