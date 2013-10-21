ANKARA Oct 21 A Turkish entrepreneur has opened
what he says is the country's first online sex shop for Muslims,
selling everything from lubricants to herbal aphrodisiacs and
offering advice on how to have "halal" sex.
Haluk Murat Demirel, 38, said he had been inspired to launch
the site (www.bayan.helalsexshop.com) by friends who wanted sex
advice and products but found the content on other websites and
in specialist stores too explicit.
"Online sex shops usually have pornographic pictures, which
makes Muslims uncomfortable. We don't sell vibrators for
example, because they are not approved by Islam," Demirel said.
Sexual mores provoke frequent debate in the majority Muslim
but constitutionally secular country. There are relatively few
sex shops, even in major cities, although in parts of Istanbul
those that do exist advertise themselves with neon signs.
Critics of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, whose roots are in
Islamist politics, have often accused him of puritanical
intrusiveness into private life, from his advice to women on the
number of children they should have to his views on abortion.
Demirel said the website - which offers advice on which
sexual practices are banned by Islam and which are not - had
proved unexpectedly popular since launching last Tuesday, with
33,000 visitors on Sunday alone.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Robin Pomeroy)