ISTANBUL Dec 25
slumped on Wednesday despite a promise from the central bank to
support the lira, after one of three Turkish ministers resigning
in a corruption scandal called for Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
to follow suit.
The unprecedented challenge raised the temperature in a
week-long crisis that has pitted a defiant Erdogan against the
Turkish judiciary and reignited anti-government sentiment,
simmering since the mass protests of mid-2013.
The financial community in Turkey, and foreign investors in
the country, generally see Erdogan as a known quantity who has
supported a decade of growth and a broadly economically liberal
policy drift.
The lira weakened to 2.0850 against the dollar
by 1540 GMT, from 2.0650 before the minister's remarks.
The central bank on Tuesday made its most clear commitment
yet to ramping up its support of the lira, promising to sell at
least $6 billion in foreign currency by the end of January.
Already under pressure this year in anticipation of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision this month to stem a flood of
dollars that has boosted global emerging markets, the lira has
been beaten down further by the row around the corruption probe.
Analysts say it does not have the currency reserves to
defend the lira aggressively for long. Turkey needs to import
almost all of the oil it uses, which gives it one of the world's
biggest current-account shortfalls and makes it heavily
dependent on foreigners buying its stocks and bonds to bring in
capital.
Turkey's main stock index fell 4.2 percent to
66,096.57, adding to heavy losses from last week.
"The resignation of environment minister and his comments
came during the trading session, increasing tension in the
market," said A Yatirim analyst Ilter Bulut.
"Rumours that a second wave of detentions may follow brought
more sell-off in the market. The reaction is very strong because
the market is very fragile."
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 10.09 percent from 9.85 percent earlier.
