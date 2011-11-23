(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA Nov 23 Turkey's state energy
company TPAO signed an accord with Shell on Wednesday
for hydrocarbon exploration and production in the Mediterranean
and southeastern Turkey and said other major international firms
were interested in exploring nearby.
Under the accord, Royal Dutch Shell said it will conduct
seismic work off the coast of Antalya in southwestern Turkey
until end-2012 and begin processing in 2014. It will also begin
shale gas exploration near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.
Malcolm Brinded, Shell's executive director for Upstream
International, said the firm would also open at least five wells
in southeastern Turkey and that the number of wells could exceed
10.
"The sharing of production which Shell will make in Antalya
will be on a 50-50 basis, but in the following years TPAO's
share will increase," TPAO General Manager Mehmet Uysal said at
the signing ceremony.
He said TPAO would take a 70 percent share and Shell a 30
percent share of production at Diyarbakir.
In an interview with Reuters later on Wednesday, Uysal said
oil firms Exxon, Chevron, Total,
Petrobras, Statoil, RWE and Shell
were interested in Mediterranean oil exploration near
Iskenderun, east of Antalya.
Uysal said TPAO was planning to prepare data rooms for due
diligence with the interested companies in December, with the
aim of signing the exploration deal in April or May next year.
At the signing ceremony in the Turkish capital, Turkey's
energy minister also said Israeli and Cypriot exploration in the
Mediterranean was illegal without an agreement from all the
relevant parties and said resources should be shared.
Turkey and Cyprus are in dispute over energy resources in
the eastern Mediterranean and Texas-based Noble Energy
started drilling at a Cypriot offshore block in September,
angering Ankara.
Israel is also drilling nearby, and the issue has emerged as
a further bone of contention between Turkey and the Jewish
state. Long Israel's rare Middle East ally, Ankara downgraded
ties this summer over Israel's refusal to apologise for a deadly
raid last year on a Turkish flotilla heading for Gaza.
On Wednesday, Cyprus's cabinet formally decided to launch a
new hydrocarbons licensing round for offshore oil and gas
exploration, its government spokesman said.
The internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government
represents the whole island in the EU, while the breakaway
Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island is only
recognised by Ankara.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Jonathon Burch)