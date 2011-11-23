(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA Nov 23 Turkey's state energy company TPAO signed an accord with Shell on Wednesday for hydrocarbon exploration and production in the Mediterranean and southeastern Turkey and said other major international firms were interested in exploring nearby.

Under the accord, Royal Dutch Shell said it will conduct seismic work off the coast of Antalya in southwestern Turkey until end-2012 and begin processing in 2014. It will also begin shale gas exploration near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

Malcolm Brinded, Shell's executive director for Upstream International, said the firm would also open at least five wells in southeastern Turkey and that the number of wells could exceed 10.

"The sharing of production which Shell will make in Antalya will be on a 50-50 basis, but in the following years TPAO's share will increase," TPAO General Manager Mehmet Uysal said at the signing ceremony.

He said TPAO would take a 70 percent share and Shell a 30 percent share of production at Diyarbakir.

In an interview with Reuters later on Wednesday, Uysal said oil firms Exxon, Chevron, Total, Petrobras, Statoil, RWE and Shell were interested in Mediterranean oil exploration near Iskenderun, east of Antalya.

Uysal said TPAO was planning to prepare data rooms for due diligence with the interested companies in December, with the aim of signing the exploration deal in April or May next year.

At the signing ceremony in the Turkish capital, Turkey's energy minister also said Israeli and Cypriot exploration in the Mediterranean was illegal without an agreement from all the relevant parties and said resources should be shared.

Turkey and Cyprus are in dispute over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean and Texas-based Noble Energy started drilling at a Cypriot offshore block in September, angering Ankara.

Israel is also drilling nearby, and the issue has emerged as a further bone of contention between Turkey and the Jewish state. Long Israel's rare Middle East ally, Ankara downgraded ties this summer over Israel's refusal to apologise for a deadly raid last year on a Turkish flotilla heading for Gaza.

On Wednesday, Cyprus's cabinet formally decided to launch a new hydrocarbons licensing round for offshore oil and gas exploration, its government spokesman said.

On Wednesday, Cyprus's cabinet formally decided to launch a new hydrocarbons licensing round for offshore oil and gas exploration, its government spokesman said.