* Nine people still missing
* Two of those killed were rescuers
* Bosphorus Strait remains open
(Updates death toll, adds minister)
By Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, Dec 4 At least three people were
killed and nine others were missing after a cargo ship with a
Ukrainian and Russian crew sank in a storm off Istanbul's Black
Sea coast on Tuesday.
Two of those who died were rescuers killed when their boat
hit rocks in swollen seas as they set off to search for
survivors, shipping agency GAC Turkey said. Two other members of
that rescue team were missing.
The Volgo Balt 199, which was carrying coal and had 11
Ukrainian and one Russian crew on board, sent an SOS signal at
0730 GMT off the town of Sile on Istanbul's provincial coast but
contact with the vessel was lost shortly afterwards.
"Four people were rescued from the ship and one person was
found dead. Rescue work continues to find others," Transport
Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters.
"Conditions are getting worse because of bad weather. Rescue
work is under way with the help of helicopters and boats from
the coastguard," he said.
Oleksiy Agafontsev, director of Valship, the operator of the
cargo ship, confirmed that four crew members had been rescued
and one killed.
A second cargo ship with 14 crew members on board had
experienced mechanical failure and was also at risk of sinking,
GAC said. Television images showed the second vessel listing
heavily in high seas.
Sile lies about 40 km (25 miles) east of the northern end of
the Bosphorus Strait, the only maritime outlet for cargo from
Black Sea countries, including Russian oil and grain.
Bad weather frequently forces the strait's closure in
winter, but GAC said the Bosphorus remained open on Tuesday.
About 10,000 vessels carrying 150 million tonnes of oil and
petroleum products use the strait every year.
(Additional reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Kiev; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by Michael Roddy)