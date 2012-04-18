* Ship already under German investigation
* Ship owners, charterers deny weapons on board
* Iran accused of sending arms to Syrian government
(Changes dateline, adds bylines, details)
By Erika Solomon and Evrim Ergin
ISKENDERUN, Turkey, April 18 A German-owned ship
suspected of carrying weapons and ammunition heading to Syria
was being towed into Turkey's Mediterranean Iskenderun port for
inspection on Wednesday, officials said.
The "Atlantic Cruiser" is already being investigated by
Germany after Der Spiegel news magazine reported the ship was
carrying Iranian weapons to Syria in breach of an arms embargo.
Turkish Foreign Ministry and port officials said the ship
was being towed into the port which is located on Turkey's
eastern Mediterranean coast just over 100 km (60 miles) north of
Syria, on suspicion it was carrying weapons.
The officials could not confirm if there were weapons aboard
but said they were planning to inspect all the ship's cargo once
it had been offloaded. The ship had been due to offload some of
its cargo in Turkey as part of its route, they said.
A Reuters reporter in Iskenderun said he could see Turkish
police from the customs and smuggling department on board the
ship. Port officials said they had already inspected parts of
the ship and would allow photographers aboard once the ship was
docked.
German shipping company W. Bockstiegel, which owns the
Atlantic Cruiser, ordered the vessel on Monday to turn its
transponder back on after the ship switched off the tracking
system because its crew feared attack.
The company has said it has no information about any weapons
on board the ship which was originally destined for Syria.
White Whale Shipping, the Ukrainian company that chartered
the Atlantic Cruiser has denied there were arms on board and
said its cargo was civilian goods. Sending weapons to Syria
would be in violation of a European Union arms embargo.
According to www.marinetraffic.com, a website that tracks
global ship movements, the Atlantic Cruiser was just off the
coast of Iskenderun on Wednesday morning and was sailing under a
Antigua Barbuda flag. Earlier, Turkish Dogan news agency said it
was flying a Bermudan flag.
"PUMPS AND THE LIKE"
Der Spiegel reported the ship had loaded its cargo in
Djibouti last week and changed course for Iskenderun in Turkey
on Friday when the cargo was at risk of being uncovered.
The ship stopped about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of the
Syrian port of Tartus, its initial destination, it said.
The magazine quoted ship broker Torsten Lueddeke of
Hamburg-based C.E.G. Bulk Chartering as saying: "We stopped the
ship after we received information on the weapons cargo".
White Whale Shipping had declared the cargo as "pumps and
the like", the magazine reported.
W. Bockstiegel said goods were loaded on the ship in Mumbai,
India and it was destined for Syria, Turkey and Montenegro. A
portion of the goods were off-loaded at Djibouti and no new
goods were taken on board there, it said.
Its crew members inspected the top of the cargo that it could
open and found only cable drums and tubes.
The German government has said there are still unanswered
questions about the ship's cargo.
Western sanctions imposed on the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad include an arms embargo and a ban on
importing Syrian oil into the European Union.
During a U.N. Security Council briefing last month, the
United States and Britain accused Iran of shipping weapons to
Syria they said were being used against the Syrian people.
American and European security officials have also said Iran
is providing a broad array of assistance to Assad to help
suppress anti-government protests, including high-tech
surveillance technology.
Iran and Syria have denied charges of arms trade and last
month, Damascus told the United Nations armed "terrorist groups"
in Syria were receiving weapons from supporters in Lebanon and
other states along the Syrian border.
(Additional reporting and writing by Jonathon Burch in Ankara)