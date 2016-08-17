ISTANBUL Aug 17 Traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus
Strait, a key international shipping lane for oil and grain, was
suspended on Wednesday after a bulk carrier collided with a
coast guard boat, shipping agent GAC said.
Six people were rescued and taken to hospital, a spokesman
at the office of the Istanbul governor said.
The coast Guard in Istanbul said it was unable to provide
information on the accident.
The collision occurred at 8:40 a.m. (0540 GMT) at the
southern end of the strait, forcing the capsize of the coast
guard vessel, GAC said.
GAC identified the cargo ship as the M/V Tolunay, a Cook
Island-flagged bulk carrier headed north to the Black Sea.
More than 3 percent of the global crude supply - mainly from
Russia and the Caspian Sea - pass through the 17-mile Bosphorus
that connects the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler and
Raissa Kasolowsky)