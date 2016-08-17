(Updates with 3 deaths, reopening)
ISTANBUL Aug 17 Three Turkish Coast Guard
personnel were killed on Wednesday after their vessel collided
with a bulk carrier in the Bosphorus strait, forcing officials
to temporarily suspend traffic in the busy shipping lane.
Their vessel capsized after colliding with the Tolunay, a
Cook Island-flagged bulk carrier, which was sailing toward the
Black Sea, shipping agent GAC said.
Four members of the Coast Guard were in hospital, a
spokesman at the Istanbul governor's office said.
The collision occurred at 8:40 a.m. (0540 GMT) at the
southern end of the strait, it said, adding that traffic was
halted until 2:30 p.m. and has resumed.
More than three percent of the world's crude supply, mainly
from Russia and the Caspian Sea, passes through the 17-mile
Bosphorus which connects the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Daren Butler and
Jason Neely)