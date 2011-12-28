ISTANBUL Dec 28 Tanker traffic through
Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, a key shipping channel for Russian
oil, was suspended on Wednesday after heavy fog reduced
visibility, shipping agent GAC said.
The Istanbul channel was closed in both directions at 7:21
a.m. (0521 GMT), GAC said in an e-mailed statement. It was not
clear when the strait will re-open, but a GAC official told
Reuters that they expected the fog to clear in the afternoon.
Six tankers were scheduled to transit the Bosphorus on
Wednesday, the agent said, and only one of them passed early on
Wednesday before the traffic was closed.
Weather conditions were clear at the Dardenelles Strait at
the other end of the Sea of Marmara and the channel remained
open, it said.
The Bosphorus and Dardenelles are the only maritime outlet
for Black Sea countries shipping oil, grains and other
commodities to world markets.
Traffic disruptions are common in winter in the straits as
poor weather makes it difficult for tanker captains to traverse
the narrow, environmentally sensitive waterways. The delays can
raise Black Sea crude grades and world tanker rates.
