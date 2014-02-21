ISTANBUL Feb 21 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday a deal had been signed with United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit for a general purpose helicopter order worth $3.5 billion.

"We signed another signature today. We took a $3.5 billion step today regarding general purpose helicopters," Erdogan said during a ceremony at an air base in the central province of Konya.

Turkey agreed to buy 109 helicopters from Sikorsky in 2011. The helicopters will be assembled in Turkey. The main contractor is Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) with components to be supplied by Sikorsky, Aselsan and other Turkish companies.