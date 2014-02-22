By Seda Sezer and Andrea Shalal
Feb 21 Turkey signed a deal worth $3.5 billion
on Friday to buy helicopters from United Technologies Corp's
Sikorsky Aircraft unit, finalizing an order originally
agreed upon in 2011, the prime minister said.
The agreement includes options that analysts say could
result in billions of dollars of additional orders over the next
three decades.
The 109 helicopters, a version of Sikorsky's popular Black
Hawk, will be assembled in Turkey. The main contractor is
Turkish Aerospace Industries with components to be supplied by
Sikorsky, Aselsan and other Turkish companies.
Sikorsky said the deal marked the start of an important
partnership with Turkish industry.
"Turkey is such an important market in terms of being a
large customer, and it is also strategically important in terms
of who they are in the world," Sikorsky President Mick Maurer
said in a telephone interview.
He said the agreement would allow Turkish industry to
develop the capability to produce nearly every part of the
helicopter, including a newly designed Turkish cockpit.
Maurer declined to give many details about the new agreement
but said it would give his company a second source for many of
the helicopter's components.
He said Sikorsky would work with Turkey to market the
international version of the Black Hawk in other countries,
leveraging Turkey's existing relationships in those areas and
generating additional orders for Turkish suppliers.
"We're going out arm in arm, as we bring in other sales
outside of Turkey that will be supplied by the new supply
chain," Maurer said.
Maurer said the company expected continued demand for the
helicopter in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
Even if the co-marketing efforts do not pan out, the deal
still gives Sikorsky access to "one of the biggest export
helicopter markets in the world," said aerospace analyst Richard
Aboulafia. "Turkey has requirements that go way beyond these
numbers," he said.
Virginia-based defense consultant Jim McAleese said the deal
would help Sikorsky weather a downturn in U.S. helicopter orders
and underscored the "franchise value" of the company just weeks
after speculation that United Technologies could spin it off as
a low-value asset.
"This could not have come at a better time," McAleese said.
Despite the deal, Sikorsky on Friday announced it would
begin laying off 600 workers in coming weeks, citing continued
"challenging and unstable economic conditions."
Sam Mehta, president of Sikorsky's Defense Systems and
Services division, said the deal marked the start of a 30-year
relationship, and included options for a wide range of Turkish
government agencies to buy versions of the helicopter.
It also opened opportunities for servicing and repairing the
helicopters, he said.