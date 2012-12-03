By Ece Toksabay
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Dec 3 Turkey's broadcasting regulator
is fining a television channel for insulting religious values
after it aired an episode of "The Simpsons" which shows God
taking orders from the devil.
Radio and television watchdog RTUK said it was fining
private broadcaster CNBC-e 52,951 lira ($30,000) over the
episode of the hit U.S. animated TV series, whose scenes include
the devil asking God to make him a coffee.
"The board has decided to fine the channel over these
matters," an RTUK spokeswoman said but declined further comment,
saying full details would probably be announced next week.
CNBC-e said it would comment once the fine was officially
announced.
Turkey is a secular republic but most of its 75 million
people are Muslim. Religious conservatives and secular opponents
vie for public influence and critics of the government say it is
trying to impose Islamic values by stealth.
Elected a decade ago with the strongest majority seen in
years, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK
Party have overseen a period of unprecedented prosperity in
Turkey. But concerns are growing about authoritarianism.
Erdogan last week tore into a chart-topping soap opera about
the Ottoman Empire's longest-reigning Sultan and the
broadcasting regulator has warned the show's makers about
insulting a historical figure.
"The Simpsons" first aired in 1989 and is the
longest-running U.S. sitcom. It is broadcast in more than 100
countries and CNBC-e has been airing it in Turkey for almost a
decade.
"I wonder what the script writers will do when they hear
that the jokes on their show are taken seriously and trigger
fines in a country called Turkey," wrote Mehmet Yilmaz, a
columnist for the Hurriyet newspaper.
"Maybe they will add an almond-moustached RTUK expert to the
series," he said, evoking a popular Turkish stereotype of a
pious government supporter.
($1 = 1.7873 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Paul
Casciato)