ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Turkey's biggest glassmaker Sisecam said on Tuesday its Pasabahce unit, which makes tableware and home furnishings, has ended talks to acquire shares in Arc International, a French household goods maker.

In June, Pasabahce had signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding the non-binding talks, which have been concluded with no offer, Sisecam said in a filing to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Jonny Hogg and Mark Potter)