UPDATE 2-Nippon Steel FY profit slips 13 pct on surging coal prices, but beats forecast
* Aims for higher FY17/18 pft on steady steel demand, cost cuts
ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Turkey's biggest glassmaker Sisecam said on Tuesday its Pasabahce unit, which makes tableware and home furnishings, has ended talks to acquire shares in Arc International, a French household goods maker.
In June, Pasabahce had signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding the non-binding talks, which have been concluded with no offer, Sisecam said in a filing to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Jonny Hogg and Mark Potter)
* Aims for higher FY17/18 pft on steady steel demand, cost cuts
ROME, April 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The fall armyworm - which decimates fields as it marches ever forward - has spread to Angola as the caterpillar eats its way through southern Africa, a U.N. agency said.