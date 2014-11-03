ISTANBUL Nov 3 An Istanbul cafe was fined 6,000
lira ($2,680) on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan scolded
one of its clients from the street below for smoking and
demanded the establishment be punished.
The sight of Erdogan wagging his finger at the smoker as
crowds of curious onlookers took pictures with their phones
triggered a backlash on social media, with his opponents seeing
it as evidence of an increasingly authoritarian nature.
Smoking indoors is banned in public places in Turkey.
"There is a penalty for this!" Erdogan shouted, pointing
towards the second floor of the cafe.
"That rude man, look at him. The President is telling him
(not to smoke) but he is still continuing," Erdogan told his
aides as he continued a stroll through the neighbourhood of
Esenler after a ceremony for government buildings on Sunday.
Responding to the episode, one twitter user wrote "smoking
is healthier than fascism", using a hashtag directed at the
president: "#cigarettes are not as harmful as you".
Smoking is far more widespread in Istanbul than in many
European cities. The ruling AK Party has taken a raft of steps
to try to curb it, from the indoor ban to blurring out images of
cigarettes on TV and imposing high taxes.
"The President saw it. The TVs recorded it," Esenler local
government official Yuksel Unal was quoted by the Hurriyet daily
as saying. "Our authority to fine is between 1,200 lira and
6,000 lira and we used our rights here ... by imposing a fine
from the upper end of the band."
Critics of Erdogan, a devout Muslim with roots in Islamist
politics, accuse him of meddling in private life, from his
declaration of a form of yoghurt as the national drink over the
aniseed spirit raki, to his suggestion women should bear three
children.
