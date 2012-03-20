ISTANBUL, March 20 Azerbaijan's state-run oil
firm Socar placed a bid with Turkey's Privatisation Board to buy
a 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals maker Petkim
, Socar's Turkey unit Chief Executive Kenan Yavuz told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Socar's Turkey unit owns a 51 percent majority stake in
Petkim, while 38.67 percent is publicly traded, according to
Petkim's web site.
"We have placed a bid for the stake with the Privatisation
Administration today. I can't comment on the amount of the bid,"
Yavuz said. The deadline for bids was Tuesday.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Writing by Seda Sezer)