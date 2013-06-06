(Corrects name of VPN to Hotspot Shield, not Hotshot Shield)
By Evren Ballim and Paul Sandle
ISTANBUL/LONDON, June 5 Turks are turning to
encryption software to thwart any ramp up in censorship of the
Internet after six days of anti-government demonstrations and a
wave of arrests reportedly for urging people to protest on
social media sites.
Hotspot Shield, a VPN (virtual private network) that
disguises users' identities and encrypts traffic on the Web,
said more than 120,000 people had signed up to its service in
Turkey since the weekend, more than 10 times typical levels.
The software has been used in recent years by democracy
movements around the world, including in the Arab Spring, to
circumvent government censorship of social media services such
as Facebook and Twitter, said David Gorodyansky, founder
of Hotspot Shield creator AnchorFree.
Authorities in Egypt, Libya and Syria attempted to close
down Internet access completely to quell protests.
Gorodyansky said authorities had not blocked access in
Turkey, but they had "throttled down" speeds, making the sites
unusable for periods of time.
Police raided 38 addresses in the western port city of Izmir
and detained 25 people on suspicion of stirring insurrection on
social media with comments on the protest, opposition CHP party
deputy Alaattin Yuksel told Reuters on Wednesday.
Izmir Deputy Prosecutor Ali Haydar confirmed that a
detention order was issued for 38 people, but declined to give
information on charges or how many were detained.
Before the arrests, protesters in Istanbul had voiced
suspicions that the Internet was being restricted.
"We had problems accessing Twitter and Facebook Saturday
when the protests were intense," said Deniz Utku, a digital
marketing agency founder whose office is close to Taksim Square,
the centre of the demonstrations.
"I used VPN to access social media for 1.5-2 hours. I don't
think this (slowness) was caused by the high demand ... We
couldn't open the pages without VPN."
The government has made clear its disapproval of social
media services, which are being used more and more as newspapers
and television come increasingly under the sway of the state.
In a television interview last week, Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan described sites such as Twitter as a "scourge", saying
they were used to spread lies about the government with the aim
of terrorising society.
Regulators and operators, however, said no sites had been
blocked. "No restrictions have been made in accessing social
media sites," Tayfun Acarer, head of the telecommunication
regulator Information and Communication Technologies Authority
(ICTA), told Reuters.
Turkcell, the country's leading operator, said it
had not received any request to block mobile communications in
any part of Turkey. "Our technical teams are working to provide
uninterrupted communications services as always," the company
said on Twitter.
Industry experts said thousands of protesters in Istanbul
would have put a heavy strain on networks.
Vodafone, a British company that was criticised when
it complied with government demands to switch off service in
Egypt along with other operators in 2011, said it had increased
capacity in Turkey to meet demand for social media, in
particular for sending images and video over mobiles.
Turks have also turned to other smartphones apps that can be
used to maintain communications in case of a clampdown, such as
Zello, which allows an iPhone to function like a walkie-talkie.
It is currently a top-ranking app, according to App Annie
analytics.
"The really interesting thing here is that tens of thousands
of people are downloading Hotspot Shield and other communication
apps in anticipation of further censorship," said AnchorFree's
Gorodyansky.
"It just goes to show how evolving internet and mobile app
technology is helping to thwart attempts to limit democratic
rights and freedoms."
(Additional reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin from Ankara; Editing by
Will Waterman)