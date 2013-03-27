BRIEF-Winfull Group seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, March 27 Standard & Poor's upgrade of Turkey's sovereign credit rating will help Turkish firms access financing, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.
Standard & Poor's raised Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB-plus from BB on Wednesday, just a hair below investment grade, amid a rebalancing economy and progress on Kurdish issues. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets, with Indonesia leading the pack on optimism from better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March. Indonesian stocks gained 0.7 percent, with energy and consumer staples pushing the index higher. The better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March are "providing support to the index," said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. The "sectors that have r
* Exec says sees no nasty surprises in terms of NPLs after subsidiaries merger