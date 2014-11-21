(Adds details from statement)

ISTANBUL Nov 21 Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it expected Turkey's current account deficit, its main economic weakness, to remain close to 5.3 percent of output until 2017, with falling oil prices helping the economy to rebalance.

The agency, which affirmed its unsolicited BB+ rating, one notch below investment grade, said it saw elevated policy risks ahead of next June's general election and due to the fighting in Iraq and Syria on Turkey's southern borders.

It also said a centralisation of decision-making and the erosion of checks and balances around key institutions were risks to business confidence and economic stability, despite the government's planned structural reforms.

"With real GDP growth expected to hover around 3 percent in the medium term, unemployment could continue rising, further exacerbating the present level of domestic polarization," the agency said in a statement.

"The spillover of sectarian and ethnic tensions from conflicts in Syria and Iraq could render policymaking even more unpredictable."

President Tayyip Erdogan's victory in an August election after more than a decade as prime minister has raised concern among his critics and some investors that too much power has been concentrated in the hands of one man, potentially undermining the quality of policy-making.

Standard & Poor's maintained its negative outlook on Turkey, which it said reflected the downside risks of the country's substantial dependency on external financing next year. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)