ISTANBUL May 3 Turkey's main share index booked its biggest drop in more than five months on Tuesday, as tension in domestic politics and a sell-off in emerging markets overshadowed positive inflation data.

News Turkey's ruling AK Party has taken the authority to appoint provincial party officials away from Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu worried investors, traders said, describing it as a split in opinion between Davutoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan.

The step is one of the clearest signs yet of tensions between Erdogan, who wants an executive presidency in Turkey, and Davutoglu, who would be sidelined if the country's parliamentary system were to be replaced.

"Turkey is decoupling negatively after news on a significant split in opinion between Erdogan and Davutoglu," said one analyst, who declined to be named.

The main share index slid 3.3 percent to 81,069, after dropping as much as 3.5 percent, and logging its biggest daily percentage decline since late November.

It underperformed a 1.9 percent drop in MSCI's index of emerging equities. The lira currency was also hit, weakening to 2.8370 against the dollar from below 2.80 on Monday. The currency hit a record low of 3.0750 against the dollar on Sept. 24.

Turkish data showed monthly inflation slowing to 0.78 percent in April, below forecasts of 1 percent which, along with poor PMI data, solidified expectations of rate cuts.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9.46 percent from 9.25 percent at Monday's close. (Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul; Editing by David Dolan)