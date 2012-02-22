* Sovereign sukuk in 2012 could raise several billion
dollars
* Would pave way for corporate issues, set benchmark
* Could be used to fund large projects
* Turkish non-financial firms keen to tap market
By Seda Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL, Feb 22 Turkey's government plans
its first-ever issue of Islamic bonds this year, overcoming
sensitivities about Islamic finance in the secular republic as
it seeks to tap a rich pool of investors flush with oil money.
A sovereign sukuk issue from an economy regarded as one of
the most progressive and successful in the Muslim world would
signal intent on Turkey's part to play a bigger role in Islamic
finance. The size of the global sukuk market is estimated at
more than $100 billion.
"It will be like ringing a bell and attracting all the
attention," said Murat Cetinkaya, deputy chief executive for
treasury at Kuveyt Turk, an Islamic bank that has been a
trend-setter for corporate sukuk issues in Turkey.
"Other issuances will follow the sovereign and Turkey will
be on the agenda in this market constantly...as a frequent
issuer."
Despite espousing Islamic values, Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's government shied away from taking the plunge with a
sukuk issue during its first decade in power, out of
fear of giving ammunition to critics who accuse the ruling AK
Party of seeking to roll back state secularism by stealth.
"For a few billion dollars of funding there could be
negative results in domestic politics," said a deputy chief
executive at a leading Turkish bank, who declined to be named
because of the political sensitivity of the subject.
In 2008, the Supreme Court came close to shutting down
Erdogan's AK Party after ruling it was a centre of Islamist
activity. But since then, the government has won the upper hand
over old foes in the military and judiciary.
Few Turks question the AK Party's economic management, and
having overseen a near tripling in per capita income, the party
was re-elected for a third term in office last June.
Moreover, even borrowers outside the Islamic world have
entered the sukuk market in the last few years, giving less
reason for Turkey to hold back.
"Now the sukuk has become an instrument that even Germany
and France are using," the banker said. "And in domestic
politics, Erdogan is much stronger."
So there was hardly a murmur of dissent when Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan, who oversees the economy, announced last
month that the government planned to issue a sovereign sukuk
this year, using legislation already in place.
"Turkey could very easily issue a couple of billion dollars
worth of sukuk. It will probably issue $500 million or $1
billion at first and see how it goes," said Osman Akyuz,
secretary general of the Participation Banks' Association of
Turkey.
"An issuance by the Treasury would provide depth to the
instrument and it will be sold with confidence."
Royal Bank of Scotland economist Timothy Ash, a Turkey
watcher, was also upbeat. "The market is potentially big - guess
the sovereign could easily raise several billion."
Islamic finance bans the use of interest, so theoretically,
investors in a sukuk acquire partial ownership of an asset and
share in its returns rather than receiving a stream of coupon
payments.
BY ANY OTHER NAME
Although the sukuk market is tiny compared to the trillions
of dollars of conventional international bond issuance, sukuk
have been a relatively stable source of funding during the
global financial crisis because of their conservative Islamic
investor base.
Because of secular sensitivities, Islamic banks are called
"participation banks" in Turkey and sukuk are referred to as
"participation certificates".
The country has used Islamic finance methods since the late
1980s through private financial institutions that were
recognised as participation banks in 2006. There are four
participation banks now operating in Turkey: Albaraka Turk
, Bank Asya, Kuveyt Turk and Turkiye
Finans. Kuveyt Turk, a unit of Kuwait Finance House,
issued the country's first sukuk in 2010.
Last October, following legislative changes to accommodate
sharia-compliant transactions, Kuveyt Turk issued another sukuk
for $350 million, and the strong demand demonstrated Turkey's
potential to become a major fresh source of Islamic bonds for
investors keen to diversify their portfolios.
Albaraka Turk, the Turkish unit of Bahrain's Albaraka
Banking Group, and Bank Asya have
formulated plans for sukuk issues of as much as $500 million,
but have so far held back because of weak market sentiment
globally due to the European debt crisis.
Despite that, the Turkish economy's buoyancy, which produced
growth of over 8 percent last year, and high yields compared to
other emerging markets have increased investor appetite for
Turkish assets, including sovereign debt issues.
POSSIBLE PROP FOR BRIDGE PROJECT
Ratings agency Fitch said last month that plans by
sovereign borrowers outside the Middle East and other largely
Islamic regions to tap the sukuk market could meet pent-up
demand from Islamic institutional investors and banks to
diversify their bond holdings.
That is good news for Turkey as it needs backing for huge
infrastructure projects, having run into difficulties due to an
international financing crunch. The government was forced to
cancel a tender in January for the North Marmara Motorway
Project, which involves a highway looping north of Istanbul and
includes construction of a third bridge across the Bosphorus
strait dividing Turkey's European and Asian sides.
In April, the government will launch a fresh tender, and
some bankers see the sukuk market providing a possible solution
to the financing problem.
"Turkey needs investments and the sovereign sukuk could be
used for financing of some projects, especially the third
Bosphorus Bridge and highway projects," said Akyuz of the
Participation Banks' Association.
Not only could a sukuk be specifically designed for the
project, according to Is Investment Strategist Ugur Kucuk, it
would also pull in investors who want to avoid international
capital market volatility.
"A sovereign sukuk issue which is indexed to revenues to one
of the Bosphorus bridges, or to some highway revenues, could be
both attractive for investors and for the Turkish Treasury doing
its first issue," said Kucuk.
