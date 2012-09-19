ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkey's Treasury raised $1.5 billion in the issuance of a 5.5-year dollar-denominated sukuk at a rate of 2.803 percent, the Treasury said.

The debut sovereign Islamic bond offering attracted an order book nearly five times the issue size, the Treasury said late on Tuesday.

Of the certificates sold, 58 percent were to investors in the Middle East, 13 percent went to European, 12 percent to Asian, 9 percent to Turkish and 8 percent to U.S. investors, it said.

