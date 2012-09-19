ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkey's Treasury raised $1.5
billion in the issuance of a 5.5-year dollar-denominated sukuk
at a rate of 2.803 percent, the Treasury said.
The debut sovereign Islamic bond offering attracted an order
book nearly five times the issue size, the Treasury said late on
Tuesday.
Of the certificates sold, 58 percent were to investors in
the Middle East, 13 percent went to European, 12 percent to
Asian, 9 percent to Turkish and 8 percent to U.S. investors, it
said.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by John Stonestreet)