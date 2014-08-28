Aug 28 Turkish conglomerate Dogus Group has
received regulatory approval to raise $370 million by issuing
the country's first corporate sukuk, the Capital Markets Board
said.
Dogus, which has interests ranging from finance to media,
will issue the Islamic bonds through its asset leasing company,
Dogus Varlik Kiralama; it gave no time frame for the deal.
So far the only Turkish issuers of sukuk have been the
government and the country's four Islamic banks, known as
participation banks. Last year, Turk Telekomunikasyon
said it was considering a sukuk issue, but opted for a $1
billion conventional bond instead.
For years Islamic finance developed slowly in Turkey, partly
because of political sensitivities and a staunchly secular legal
system. The momentum shifted after Turkey issued its first
sovereign sukuk in 2012, raising $1.5 billion.
Turkey is seeking to build a bigger role in the industry and
forge closer ties with fast-growing economies in the Gulf and
southeast Asia, the traditional centres of Islamic finance.
The Turkish government is encouraging three state-run banks
- Ziraat, Vakifbank and Halkbank - to set
up their own Islamic banking operations.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)