Sept 12 Aktif Bank, Turkey's largest
privately owned investment bank, has received regulatory
approval to issue 200 million lira ($91 million) in Islamic
bonds, the Capital Markets Board said.
The lender will sell the sukuk to qualified investors
through its asset leasing company, Aktif Bank Sukuk Varlk
Kiralama. It gave no time frame for the deal.
The emergence of corporate sukuk in Turkey is seen as a
litmus test for efforts to develop Islamic finance by the
government, which issued a maiden $1.5 billion sovereign sukuk
in 2012 to encourage the industry's development.
The global sukuk market is growing fast, with year-to-date
issuance up 16.3 percent from last year at $88.9 billion,
according to Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
But the market remains reliant on sovereign and
quasi-sovereign issuers, which represent a combined 77 percent
of the total. Most corporate sukuk come from Malaysia, so
issuers from Turkey could help deepen the market.
Last month, Turkish conglomerate Dogus Group
received regulatory approval to raise $370 million via
sukuk in what would be the first dollar-denominated corporate
transaction of the kind in the country.
Until now, Turkey has only seen significant issuance of
sukuk from the government and the country's four Islamic banks,
known as participation banks.
Last year, Aktif Bank helped raise a small one-year 100
million lira sukuk for construction-to-energy firm Agaoglu Group
using a sukuk structure known as mudaraba.
The Capital Markets Board has outlined new regulations to
allow a wider range of sukuk structures, as the initial rules
focused on ijara, an Islamic sale-and-lease-back contract.
Ijara requires the issuer to have income from a leased asset
such as real estate, a limiting factor for many companies.
(1 US dollar = 2.2017 Turkish lira)
